Forces trying to divide Assam won’t suceed: Rekibuddin Ahmed

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Congress candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed formally kicked off his election campaign in the newly constituted 27-Chamaria Legislative Assembly constituency by inaugurating the party's first campaign office at Gumi. The former MLA of Chaygaon, now contesting from Chamaria, arrived with a large group of supporters and paid floral tribute to Late Zubeen Garg's portrait before cutting the ribbon to open the office.

The Gumi Gaon Panchayat office will serve as the central hub for Congress activities in the constituency. Ahmed walked nearly a kilometre along the Chaygaon-Gumi road to receive blessings from residents before inaugurating the office.

The Gumi Panchayat, with around 16,000 voters, is predominantly minority-inhabited but also includes Rabha, Bodo, and other communities. Local Congress leaders expressed confidence that Ahmed would secure victory with a large margin. Panchayat member Moinul Haque stated that Ahmed's win this time would be decisive.

Ahmed remarked, "Today, some groups want to divide Assam, but such attempts will not succeed. People of all faiths and communities live here in harmony." He asserted that in the 19 panchayats comprising the Chamaria constituency, he expects to secure between 85 and 90 percent of the votes.

The newly formed constituency has a total of 246,546 voters, including 125,905 men, 120,641 women, and 6,981 first-time voters.

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