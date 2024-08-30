Boko Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers in Rajapara Operation

Boko: Boko Police arrested two drug peddlers from Rajapara under Boko Police Station on Thursday. According to the Officer in Charge of Boko Police Station Phanindra Nath, they were directed by the ASP Kamrup Kalyan Pathak and led an operation by OC himself along with SI Apurba Kalita and Parismita Rajkhuwa. During the operation, police seized 120 grams of drugs, which were packaged in 10 separate packets. The total market value of the confiscated narcotics is estimated to be around 4 lakh rupees. Police also impounded a Honda SP 125 motorcycle (AS 18H 2726) used in the drug trade. Two suspects have been arrested, Khandakar Akram Hussain, aged 36, from Mahendrahanj, South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya and Shahajul Haque, aged 26, from Boguwan in Goalpara district.

