SSB Rangia Conducts Mega Plantation Drive Under “Meri Life for Environment” Initiative

Rangia: A mega plantation drive under the banner of “Meri Life for Environment” was carried out by Sector headquarter SSB, Rangia under the guidance and directions of Rajiv Rana, DIG SHQ SSB Rangia on Thursday in the nearby vicinity of Rangia township. The plantations were being done at Harara Primari School and Bamungaon 3 no. Primary school. In this drive, Officers & officials of SHQ Rangia , students and teachers participated. 350 fruit-bearing, shade-producing, and woody tree saplings were planted during the events, and participants were inspired to spread the message that "plant trees, save life" and emphasise the value of plants in preserving the environment.

The plantation effort was conducted in accordance with the Government of India's project plan and guidance.

Also Read: DIKSHa Lanka Concludes NABARD-Sponsored Skill Development Program for Assistant Electricians

Also Watch: