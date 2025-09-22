Boko Press Club organizes tribute event for Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The entire state of Assam is shattered and mourning the untimely death of Zubeen Garg, the beloved son of the state. People across Assam paid their respects to the Late Zubeen Garg. In Boko, various groups, organizations, the administration, and non-governmental bodies have honoured him by adorning his photograph with flower garlands, lighting candles and lamps, and organizing solemn processions.

Under the initiative of the Boko Press Club, a memorial event was held on Saturday night in the heart of Boko. Representatives from all local organizations, government officials, and distinguished individuals of the region came together to pay homage to Zubeen Garg by placing flower garlands and lighting candles around his photograph.

Organizations such as AASU (All Assam Students’ Union), All Rabha Students’ Union, Boko police, Singra Forest Range, Bogai, Social, Cultural and Sports Associations, senior citizens from Boko, and people of various communities attended the event. All present joined in singing Zubeen Garg’s popular song ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut’ as a mark of respect. Additionally, several groups carried out a procession with Zubeen Garg’s photograph.

Earlier on Saturday evening, students of Jawaharlal Nehru College in Boko assembled in the college courtyard to light earthen lamps and prepare a portrait of Zubeen Garg in a heartfelt tribute. Throughout the day, all students, the principal, faculty members, and staff paid homage by offering incense, lighting candles, and adorning his photograph with flowers.

Moreover, the Boko Market Committee and Boko Saturday Weekly Market Committee also expressed their respects. In a mark of tribute, the Boko Market Committee announced the closure of the market on Sunday and Monday as a mark of mourning for Zubeen Garg.

