“I Cannot Replace Zubeen, I Don’t Have That Power,” Says Papon

Guwahati: Renowned Assamese singer Angarag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, paid an emotional tribute to late music icon Zubeen Garg, describing him as a brother and an irreplaceable figure in Assam’s cultural landscape.

“I cannot replace Zubeen, I don’t have that power. The world has seen who he was, but very few have witnessed the immense love he continues to receive even after his death,” Papon said.

Responding to criticism for not arriving earlier, he clarified, “I understand people’s emotions, they wanted me to stand beside my brother. Since I was abroad, I came directly from there.” Papon directly headed to Sarusajai from the airport.

Papon added that the loss is “too big to measure,” as both were of the same age.