Boko Youth Dies After Landslide Buries Excavator During Work in Arunachal Pradesh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a tragic incident, Rupam Rabha, a 35-year-old youth from Bongaon Burhigaon under Boko, met a sorrowful end while working in Arunachal Pradesh. Rabha was employed as a Poklen operator in Anjaw district’s Walong area. On Sunday night around 8:30 pm, while engaged in his duties, a sudden landslide struck, burying the machine under debris. He died instantly at the site. The untimely demise has cast a pall of grief over his native village. Rabha leaves behind his wife and a four-year-old son.

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