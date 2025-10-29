Boko youths seek justice for Zubeen Garg in unique protest at sea in Odisha

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a unique demonstration of solidarity, three youths from Boko carried out a symbolic protest at the sea in Odisha on Tuesday, demanding justice for popular singer Zubeen Garg. The youths held an Assamese traditional gamusha bearing the message ‘#JusticeForZubeenGarg’ written across it, which soon went viral on social media.

All Rabha Students Union leader Ankur Kakati, who led the protest along with Ankur Rabha and Jyotish Das, said that the youth community would continue their movement until justice is served for the heartthrob of Assam, Zubeen Da.

Their creative form of protest has since drawn widespread attention online, with people across Assam sharing and expressing support for their sea-side act of devotion and demand for justice.

