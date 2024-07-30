Bol Bom Devotee Drowns While Collecting Water at Kalidiya River During Shravan Puja

PATHSALA: In an unfortunate incident, a Bol Bom devotee reportedly drowned while collecting water at Kalidiya River where Asia’s second largest tree is located in Jalikhata Village under Bajali district. A huge crowd of Bol Bom devotees had gathered at the Kaldiya River near Kalibari Temple to collect water to perform the Puja on the second Monday of the auspicious Shravan month. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Saurav Bhagawati, a resident of Tihu. He was the son of Sushil Bhagawati.

Recently Saurav recently got a job in the merchant Navy in America. He came to his home to apply visa and passport. After receiving information SDRF Jawan rushed to the spot and rescued the body.

Meanwhile, the family members and friends of the youth raised questions about the safety and security measures provided in the area. There were no protection and the place is 100 metres away from the temple. The people of the locality are running a Sivathan in the name of Sivathan Janaseva Ashram and every year Siva Chaturdashi is celebrated with various programmes in the area.

