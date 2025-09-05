Bongaigaon admin issues strict guidelines for Durga Puja committees

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: To ensure smooth celebration of Durga Puja, the Bongaigaon district administration on Thursday held a meeting with the Puja committees. Chaired by DC Navdeep Pathak, the meeting stressed on cleanliness, safety clearances for pandals, deployment of volunteers, separate entry and exit for men and women, display of emergency numbers and keeping ambulances ready.

The DC also directed that idol immersion must be completed between 11 AM and 7 PM and that pandals should not block public pathways. SSP Mohanlal Meena asked committees to install adequate CCTV cameras, while Fire Officer Dayal Chakravarty instructed them to keep fire safety equipment and ensure access for fire service vehicles. Office bearers of Durga Puja committees from across the district attended the meeting.

