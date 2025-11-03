Bongaigaon: Art competition held ahead of 105th Barowari Raax Mahotsav

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: As a pre-programme to the upcoming 105th Barowari Raax Mahotsav at Gandhi Field, Bongaigaon, an art competition was organized on Sunday morning at the Raax Mandir from 10 am, drawing lively participation from students of various age groups.

This year, the event was dedicated to the heartthrob of Assam, Zubeen Garg. Before the competition began, organizers and participants paid a heartfelt tribute to the beloved singer. The atmosphere turned emotional when everyone joined together to sing ‘Mayabini,’ echoing his unforgettable musical presence. The competition was held in four groups—Group A for students up to Class 1, Group B for Classes 2 to 4, Group C for Classes 5 to 8, and Group D for students above Class 8. Young artists presented vibrant and expressive artworks, making the pre-event celebration a colourful and memorable curtain-raiser to the main Raax Mahotsav.

