Morigaon Press Club hosts silver jubilee celebrations of ‘Bar Asom’

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The inauguration of the silver jubilee year of the weekly paper ‘Bar Asom’ published simultaneously from Guwahati and Morigaon, was held on Tuesday at Morigaon Press Club. The Executive Editor of Dainik Janam Bhumi Sanjib Phukan attended the programme as chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, Sanjib Phukan said that the completion of twenty five years was a great milestone for a weekly paper. He said that it was a proud moment for the readers of Morigaon that the weekly paper led by its proprietor Birinchi Kr Sarma reached its silver jubilee year.

On the occasion of the day, Morigaon District Commissioner Anamika Tewari delivered a valuable speech in the programme. Earlier, the Editor In Chief, Upen Deka, and the Executive Editor Lakhyajyoti Nath felicitated the invited guests in the programme.

