Bongaigaon: Central trade unions plan campaign ahead of Feb 12 strike

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A joint convention of all central trade unions and sectoral federations was held on January 24, 2026, at Rakhal Dasgupta Memorial Hall, Bongaigaon, to discuss preparations for the forthcoming National General Strike scheduled for February 12, 2026. The strike has been called by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions in protest against what they described as the anti-labour and anti-farmer policies of the Central Government. The convention witnessed the participation of a large number of comrades from HMS, CITU, AITUC, and INTUC, along with various sectoral federations and associations from Bongaigaon and Chirang districts. Addressing the gathering, leaders of the participating trade unions called upon the entire working class and the general public to prepare for the nationwide strike. They emphasized the need for intensive and widespread campaigning in the coming days to ensure the strike’s grand success. Prominent leaders present at the convention included Hemkanta Ray, Gobinda Biswas, Banikanta Goyari, Amalananda Chakraborty, Bijay Thakur, Hareswar Das, and Ashish Biswas. The convention concluded with a collective resolve to strengthen unity among workers and intensify mobilization efforts in the run-up to February 12.

