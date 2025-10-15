Multilingual Poets’ meet held in Bongaigaon to honor Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In fond memory of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, the Assam Bahubhasik Kavi Sammelan organized a multilingual poets’ meet and memorial session on Sunday evening at the RD Foundation Hall, Old Colony, Bongaigaon. The event, titled ‘An Evening in the Name of Zubeen,’ was presided over by Dr PK Dhar, President of RD Foundation.

The programme, conducted by Kazi Shamim, began with lighting of lamps and floral tributes to the Late artist. Over fifty poets recited self-composed poems dedicated to Zubeen Garg in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Nepali, Rajbanshi, English, and other languages. At the end, 52 candles were lit in his memory, while artist Rana Mondal sketched two portraits of the singer.

