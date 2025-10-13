Bongaigaon: Ellora Science Forum holds session to promote scientific thinking

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Bongaigaon branch of Ellora Science Forum, one of Assam’s most active organizations working against superstition and for the promotion of scientific temperament, held its second session on Saturday at Birjhora Higher Secondary School.

As part of the daylong programme, a discussion session was organized in the school auditorium under the chairmanship of Dr Firoz Ahmed, President of the forum’s Bongaigaon branch. Prof Ranjit Choudhury from Goalpara College’s Physics Department attended as the key speaker. He emphasized the need for spreading scientific awareness and fighting unscientific beliefs in society.

The session was also addressed by educationist Hirnamayi Roy, former Principal Kishore Kumar Das, and other dignitaries. A magic show by Amal Medhi added an interesting touch to the event, demonstrating the scientific principles behind common illusions.

The main session began with a tribute to Late singer Zubeen Garg, followed by a musical performance of his popular song ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut’ by Jyotish Sharma and Nikita Roy. Outgoing General Secretary Hareswar Das presented the annual report of the forum.

Notably, social worker Manish Lahoti was felicitated for his continuous voluntary service in treating injured and stray animals in the Bongaigaon area.

Jagannath Das, central committee member of Ellora Science Forum, delivered the inaugural speech, while speakers including Dr Gautam Das, Dr Shankar Kumar Das, journalist Dhiraj Chakraborty, Manik Sharma, and environmentalist Arnav Bose stressed the importance of nurturing rational thought.

A new executive committee was formed with Dr Shankar Kumar Das as President, Hareswar Das as Working President, and Prashanta Roy as General Secretary. Dr Firoz Ahmed, Dr Gautam Das, and Manik Sharma were appointed as advisors.

The forum also announced three convening committees for Bijni, Abhayapuri, and Manikpur branches to strengthen its grassroots activities.

