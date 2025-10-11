Bongaigaon: Multilingual poets’ meet to honor Zubeen Garg on October 12

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Assam Bahubhasik Kavi Sammelan, in association with RD Foundation, is set to organize a multilingual poets’ meet and memoir to pay homage to the legendary singer, Zubeen Garg.

The event will be held on October 12 at 3:30 pm at the premises of RD Foundation, Bongaigaon. All members of Assam Bahubhasik Kavi Sammelan, RD Foundation, poets, well-wishers, and admirers of Zubeen Garg from the district have been cordially invited to join the occasion.

The organisers, Dr PK Dhar, Chairman of RD Foundation, and Qazi Shamim, President of Assam Bahubhasik Kavi Sammelan, expressed hope that the evening, themed ‘Aaj ke Shaam Zubeen ke Naam,’ will be a heartfelt tribute to the beloved artiste’s legacy.

