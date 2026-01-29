Bongaigaon: Explosives detection dogs Joko and Jevin retire from from SSB Service

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: They never spoke, never wore uniforms or medals, yet on Monday, even hardened officers struggled to hold back emotions as explosive detection dogs Joko and Jevin retired from service at the Sashastra Seema Bal’s Sector Headquarters in Bongaigaon. After eight years of loyal duty, the two sniffer dogs were formally retired on January 27 in a simple but deeply moving ceremony. Deputy Inspector General Amit Kumar Thakur praised their bravery, discipline, and silent contribution to national security, recalling their roles in several sensitive operations where alert instincts mattered more than words. The farewell was less about protocol and more about gratitude—for two ‘silent soldiers’ who stood guard without recognition or reward. Retirement, however, did not mean separation. Jevin was adopted by Chief Constable (GD) Chiranjee Lal, while Joko was taken home by Constable (GD) P Rishikesh, ensuring both spend their post-service lives in care and comfort. In the end, there were no salutes—just a quiet acknowledgement that some of the bravest protectors leave behind only pawprints.

