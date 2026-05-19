Dibrugarh: Elderly man arrested for minor’s alleged rape and sexual harassment

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh police arrested a 60-plus-year-old person for alleged rape and severe sexual harassment of a 7-year-old minor girl in Dibrugarh district’s Namrup.

The accused has been identified as Khalidur Rahman alias Mussa.

According to reports, Rahman, who runs a small shop near the victim’s house at Dilli Tea Estate under Namrup police station, allegedly molested, meted out severe sexual harassment, and raped the minor girl on May 14 when she went to the shop to buy biscuits.

According to allegations made by the family members of the girl and the Namrup Aanchalik Gorkha Students’ Union, Rahman, taking advantage of the minor girl’s innocence, took her inside his shop and committed the heinous crime. As the girl was reportedly threatened by the accused, she did not immediately disclose anything to her parents. However, she disclosed the matter to her mother later as she could not bear the pain.

Later, the police arrested the accused on Saturday based on an FIR lodged by the family of the victim. Namrup police station has registered a case No. 11/2026 under section 65 (2) BNS, read with section 6 of the POCSO Act.

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