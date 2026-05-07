Bongaigaon: Foundation stone laid for new RCC building of Mererchar police station

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BONGAIGAON: The foundation stone for a new RCC building of Mererchar police station was laid on Wednesday under the Assam Government's MOITRI scheme. The ceremony was conducted in the presence of Satradhikar Mihir Mahanta Dev of Saturbhuj Bigroh Aadi Satra, Rongapani, whose devotional chanting created a spiritual atmosphere. Numal Mahatta, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon, formally laid the foundation stone.

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