Bongaigaon HS School (English Medium) pays musical tribute to Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Bongaigaon HS School (English Medium) echoed with emotion on Monday as students paid a heartfelt tribute to Assam’s beloved icon Zubeen Garg during their morning assembly. The young voices filled the campus with the soulful melody of ‘Mayabini,’ creating a moving atmosphere that deeply touched teachers and students alike.

Speaking to the media, Principal Abdul Mannan and senior teacher Saifur Rahman Khan said that the school had been consistently honouring the legendary singer since the day of his passing. “This is a continuous process of paying tribute to the heart-throb of Assam,” they said. “We regularly organize small tribute segments during our assembly sessions, like singing his songs, mostly by the students. Through these moments, we want our students, especially the younger ones, to know, understand, and feel the greatness of Zubeen Garg.”

Teachers added that such musical tributes help instil cultural appreciation and connect students emotionally with the legacy left behind by the iconic artiste.

