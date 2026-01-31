Second day of Greater Bongaigaon Press Club’s literary festival held

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The second day of the 10th biennial conference of the Greater Bongaigaon Press Club, held alongside the Bongaigaon Literary Festival, unfolded in a lively and creative atmosphere on Friday, as poetry and music brought the Press Club courtyard alive.

Organized with the support of the Bongaigaon Satadal Branch of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, the writers–readers interaction session saw poets, writers, storytellers and journalists from the town sharing their thoughts through poetry recitation, songs, and creative expressions. The intimate session was anchored by noted poet Pabitra Kumar Nath.

Among those who participated were Hari Prasad Nath, Lakshyeswar Ray, Sita Devi Singh, Indumati Saikia, Nagen Chandra Hazarika, and others.

The cultural segment added a special charm to the programme. Child artiste Nikita Roy, daughter of journalist Prashanta Roy, captivated the audience with two popular songs by Zubeen Garg. Emerging poet and artiste Pranita Pathak performed traditional wedding songs, while retired administrative officer Rohini Kumar Choudhury presented a Goalpariya folk song popularized by folk legend Pratima Pandey Barua.

