Bongaigaon: Maha Shivaratri celebrations conclude at Sri Sri Paglasthan Shiva Temple

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The three-day Maha Shivaratri celebrations concluded last night amid a joyful atmosphere at the renowned Sri Sri Paglasthan Shiva Temple premises in Nayagaon, near Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district.

The festivities began on Shiva Chaturdashi and featured elaborate religious and cultural programmes, including recitation of the Shiva Purana, Bhagavata Katha, Hari Naam Kirtan, Naam Prasanga, Yajna ceremonies, theatrical performances, and dance competitions. Over the three days, several thousand devotees visited the temple, creating a vibrant and devotional atmosphere.

During the religious assembly and cultural programme held on Tuesday night, popular social worker Rudra Kumar Pathak attended as the chief guest and addressed the gathering. In his speech, he said, "Shiva is the Supreme Power, Shiva is Beauty," and delivered an inspiring discourse on Sanatan Dharma, Mahakaal, and Devadidev Mahadev, referencing the Samudra Manthan episode. He also emphasized individual responsibilities toward religion and society. His address was well received by the audience.

Executive Member Purabi Sarkar of the Kamata Autonomous Council and social worker Tiken Chandra Kalita attended the programme as distinguished guests. The cultural programme on Tuesday night was inaugurated by Rudra Kumar Pathak with the ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

