Basistha Police arrest accused in connection with two pending court cases

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station successfully executed two Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) after arresting Paban Kr. Bora of Ganesh Nagar, Bishnu Path, Basistha. The warrants were issued in connection with NI Case No. 4510/19 and C.R. No. 40/17 by the Courts of JMFC 1st Class, Guwahati, Kamrup (M), and JMFC 1st Class, Hajo.

The apprehended accused is set to be produced before the respective courts for further legal proceedings.

