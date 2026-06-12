Bongaigaon Refinery felicitates students for 100% success in board examinations

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KOKRAJHAR: Indian Oil's Bongaigaon Refinery (BGR) recently celebrated the 100 per cent success rate of CSR-supported Bongaigaon Refinery Higher Secondary School. Refinery Head Nayan Kumar Barua honoured the students and faculty and emphasised 'calmness, concentration, and perfection,' as anchors for future success.

The felicitation ceremony was organised at the Champa Club Auditorium to celebrate the historic milestone in the SEBA Class X (HSLC) and Class XII board examinations, in which all the 57 examinees passed with flying colours. The celebratory event was graced by Nayan Kumar Barua, Executive Director & Refinery Head, BGR, as the chief guest, alongside Musukha Boro, General Manager (HR), and several other senior refinery officials.

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