Marwari Yuva Manch (MYM) Installs Sanitary Napkin Disposal Machine at Bongaigaon College

A Correspondent

BONGAIGAON: In a step towards promoting menstrual hygiene and ensuring better facilities for girl students, the Jagriti Branch of Marwari Yuva Manch (MYM), Bongaigaon, installed a sanitary napkin disposal machine at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya, Tulungia.

The disposal machine was inaugurated by Deepali Agarwala, President of the Jagriti Branch. The programme was attended by Sarjit Singh Bhari, a prominent functionary of Marwari Yuva Parishad; Dr Phatik Chandra Kalita, principal of the college; Sanju Bhansali, an executive member of the Jagriti Branch; and A. Kripanjali Pradhan, in charge of the Girls’ Common Room.

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