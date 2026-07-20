Bongaigaon Residents Hold Peaceful Protest Backing Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike, Demand Govt Talks

Our Correspondent

Bongaigaon: People from different sections of society staged a peaceful protest in support of environmentalist and Ramon Magsaysay Award-winning educationist Sonam Wangchuk near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Paglasthan in Bongaigaon on Sunday morning.

Wangchuk has been on a 20-day hunger strike in New Delhi, demanding reforms in the education sector and several other issues. He has also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Protesters expressed concern over his deteriorating health and criticised the central government’s silence.

The programme featured protest songs and slogans. Senior advocates, journalists, educationists, representatives of student organisations, and other citizens took part in the demonstration. The protesters urged the government to hold talks with Wangchuk immediately, saying his movement is important for the country’s education system and environmental protection.

Also Read: Govt ‘scared’ of people joining Wangchuk in march to Parliament, says wife Gitanjali after HC order