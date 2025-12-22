Folk musical instrument making, exhibition and performances to be held in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A two-day programme titled ‘Folk Musical Instrument Making, Exhibition, and Performance’ focusing on the indigenous folk musical traditions of Upper Assam will be held on December 27 and 28 at the Sur Samalay Kala Sansthan, Sivasagar.

The event is being organized under a project of the Bengaluru-based renowned art research organization, the Indian Foundation for the Arts, and will feature the participation of around 25 indigenous folk artistes. The programme aims to highlight the traditional processes of making and performing folk musical instruments of Upper Assam, while also deliberating on their preservation, promotion and future dissemination through discussions, workshops, exhibitions, and live performances.

The programme will be inaugurated at 10 am on December 27 by noted mask artiste and Padma Shri awardee Rebakanta Mahanta. During the daytime sessions, a series of workshops on folk musical instrument making will be conducted for children as well as adults. The workshops will be conducted by expert trainers including Dwijen Gogoi, Dilip Saikia, Mehu Bora, Bhadra Rajowar, Sabita Rajowar, Biren Sing Mili, Monilal Pegu, Brikudar Panging, Dipankar Chetia, and Paran Gogoi.

From 6 pm onwards, a cultural evening will be organized, featuring performances by eminent artistes such as Loknath Goswami, Padum Borgohain, Pratim Gogoi, and Imdadur Rahman, among others.

On December 28, training sessions and discussion forums will begin at 9.30 am, with Priyanki Saikia, Mohit Moran, and Dipuram Boro participating as trainers. A discussion session scheduled to continue till 1 pm will feature eminent dramatist Naren Patgiri as the invited guest.

Also Read: 10-Day Cultural Workshop on Bodo Dance and Musical Instruments Concludes at Bodoland University