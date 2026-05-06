Rotary District Governor visits Rotary Club of Dibrugarh, felicitates local achievers

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: District Governor (DG), Rotary International District 3240, Dr Kameswar Singh Elangbam, paid an official visit to the Rotary Club of Dibrugarh recently. He was accompanied by Assistant Governor (AG), Rotarian Sunil Borgohain, along with other members of the district.

The visit began with a plantation drive at Kasturba Gandhi School, Dikom. The students extended a warm welcome to the visiting members with beautiful handmade crafts, making the occasion truly memorable.

During the visit, two distinguished citizens of Dibrugarh, Dr Ranju Bhattacharjee and Pronob Boruah, were recognized for excellence in music and outstanding contributions in furthering the cause of sports in Dibrugarh, respectively.

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