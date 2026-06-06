Bongaigaon: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) plants 3,750 saplings on World Environment Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Observing World Environment Day, Sector Headquarters, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Bongaigaon, organised a large-scale plantation drive under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign led by Sudeepta Das, IPS, Deputy Inspector General.

SSB personnel and members of Sandiksha (SSB Wives Welfare Association) participated in the programme, while saplings were planted within the headquarters premises under the leadership of Mrittika Sarkar, President of Sandiksha. Participants also pledged to plant and protect more trees to promote environmental conservation. A painting competition on the theme of environmental protection was also organised for the children of SSB personnel, with prizes distributed by Sarkar to the winners.

As part of the initiative, Sector Headquarters, SSB Bongaigaon, along with the 6th Battalion, Ranighuli, 15th Battalion, Kajalgaon, and 31st Battalion, Gossaigaon, planted a total of 3,750 saplings at their headquarters and border outposts.

Also Read: State Bank of India (SBI) Observes World Environment Day with Plantation Drive in Guwahati