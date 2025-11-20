Locker looted in Boko sub-post office just steps from police station

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a sensational midnight burglary, miscreants broke into the Boko sub-post office and carried away a locker containing Rs 60,000 in cash, postage stamps worth Rs 2,200, several revenue stamps, and important documents.

The daring theft occurred just a few steps away from the Boko police station, situated along National Highway 17, raising serious questions about police vigilance and security lapses.

According to Postmaster Abdul Baten, the crime was discovered early in the morning when he opened the office and found the door broken and the locker missing.

It is suspected that a gang of 4–5 miscreants was involved in carrying away the heavy locker. The incident has left both postal staff and local residents stunned, as the crime unfolded right under the nose of the police.

Police personnel reached the spot after the matter was reported and have initiated an investigation. However, the proximity of the crime scene to the police station has sparked outrage among locals, who allege negligence and failure of law enforcement.

“This is unbelievable. If criminals can strike so boldly next to the police station, what protection do ordinary citizens have?” remarked a shocked resident.

OC of Boko PS Munna Pachani said that the police have started investigation of the matter. Pachani emphasized that the post office is located right beside the National Highway, where expansion work is being carried out day and night. Consequently, it becomes difficult to monitor activities during the late hours, Pachani said. He further stated that the post office has no boundary wall, not even CCTV cameras, nor a night watchman, and the building itself is in a dilapidated condition.

