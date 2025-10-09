Bongaigaon: Tribute to Zubeen Garg marks highlight of Lakshmi Puja celebration

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Sri Sri Lakshmi Puja Udjyapan Samiti of Dolaigaon–Uzanpara of Bongaigaon has begun a three-day celebration filled with devotion and culture.

The highlight of the event held on October 7 featured an art competition and exhibition on the portrait of Late Zubeen Garg, along with song and poetry contests dedicated to the legendary singer. A special Shraddhanjali and cultural evening on the legendary singer was to follow, featuring performances by Vinod Kalita.

The celebration started on Monday with traditional Lakshmi Puja, Aarati, and Bhagawat Path. On the final day, October 8, celebrations will conclude with Nam Prasanga, Visharjan, and a grand Zubeen Garg memorial musical night by Manisha Dey.

Organizers said that the festival aims to blend devotion, art, and cultural harmony under one roof.

