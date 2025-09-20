Dibru College organizes awareness programme on HIV/AIDS and STIs

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: An awareness programme on HIV AIDS was organized by the Red Ribbon Club of Dibru College. The programme was initiated by the Government of Assam as per instructions from the National Aids Control Organization (NACO), under the aegis of Arohan, with the aim of enhancing knowledge and understanding of HIV and STI (Sexually Transmitted Infections), to promote safe practices, reduce stigma and create demand for HIV/STI services among the students. Dr Kiran Phukan, Medical officer, STI consultant, AMCH, Dibrugarh was the guest speaker.

The programme started with an address by the Principal Dr Ranjan Changmai, followed by introduction of the talk by Dr Deepshikha Moran, Co-ordinator Red Ribbon Club.

Dr Phukan stressed on the need of conducting such awareness programmes to spread information among the general public on the spread of HIV AIDS.

He also spoke on symptoms and management of HIV AIDS. The speaker reiterated that in case of any doubts of STI or HIV, a doctor must be consulted and self diagnosis using Google must be avoided at any cost.

Also Read: Sadiya College students raise awareness on HIV/AIDS and STIs

Also Watch: