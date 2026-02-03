Bongaigaon University observes first-ever University Week with series of events

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Bongaigaon University, which was recently upgraded to a full-fledged university, observed its first University Week from January 28 to February 1 with a series of programmes. As a run-up to the event, the Bongaigaon University Postgraduate Students' Union organized a cleanliness drive and a tree plantation programme on January 24.

The University Week was formally inaugurated on January 28 with the hoisting of the university flag by the Director of Students' Welfare, Dr Rupnath Owari. Addressing the gathering, he said that such activities help ensure the all-round development of students beyond the classroom. Various competitions were organized by different departments during the week, with participation from students of all departments.

A colourful cultural procession was taken out on February 1 as part of the celebrations. The procession was flagged off by Vice-Chancellor Professor Tarani Deka, with different departments presenting thematic displays to spread social awareness. Speaking on the occasion, Professor Deka highlighted the importance of co-curricular activities in students' lives.

The concluding programme included a valedictory open meeting held under the chairmanship of the Director of Students' Welfare. Vice-Chancellor of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Nalbari, Professor Prahlad Joshi, attended as the chief guest. Bongaigaon University Vice-Chancellor Professor Tarani Deka was present as the guest of honour, while Registrar Dr Dinesh Das attended as the special guest. The weeklong celebrations concluded with a cultural programme featuring a performance by popular singer Rajashree Saikia.

