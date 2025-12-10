Retired defence personnel felicitated on Armed Forces Flag Day at Bongaigaon University

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Bongaigaon University observed the Armed Forces Flag Day with due honour and respect, under the initiative of the Office of the Director of Student Welfare. The programme began with lamp lighting and was presided over by Dr Rupanath Owary, Director of Student Welfare.

Registrar Dr Dinesh Das, in his welcome address, said that such events inspired the younger generation to dedicate themselves to the nation. The university felicitated retired defence personnel of the region, Krishnakanta Barman, Santeswar Ray, Dibakar Kalita, and Anand Prasad Singh, for their service to the country.

Faculty members Bijumoni Bora, Manashi Das, and Dr SM Imdadul Hoque, along with representatives of the Students’ Union and university students, were present at the event.

