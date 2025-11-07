Bongaigaon University pays heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Bongaigaon University on Monday organized a heartfelt memorial programme in honour of legendary singer Zubeen Garg. The event, held under the Cultural Cell of the University, was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Taranee Deka, who highlighted Zubeen’s immense contribution to Assamese music and his role in taking Assam’s cultural identity to the global stage.

Renowned lyricist and journalist Gautam Sharma, the chief guest, shared emotional memories of his close association with the Late singer and urged the youth to uphold Zubeen’s creative spirit. Registrar Dr Dinesh Das and ardent fan Hemanta Goswami also spoke on the deep emotional connection listeners share with Zubeen’s songs. The programme featured soulful musical and dance performances by students and faculty, concluding with a collective rendition of the iconic song ‘Mayabini,’ creating an atmosphere of unity and remembrance.

Also Read: Guwahati: Book titled ‘Mahanayakor Mahaprayan’ on Zubeen Garg’s Life Released