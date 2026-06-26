Nazira Girls' HS School Honours Meritorious Students at Academic Awards Ceremony

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: With the objective of encouraging academic excellence and promoting the mental and intellectual development of students, Nazira Girls' Higher Secondary School organised a solemn academic awards ceremony on June 20 at its school auditorium to felicitate meritorious students.

The event was held in conjunction with the observance of Rabha Divas, commemorating the birth anniversary of cultural icon Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha. The programme began with a chorus performance by students, setting a dignified tone for the occasion.

Presiding over the function, senior teacher Ruhit Sabukdhara highlighted the significance of recognising merit and inspiring students to strive for excellence. Principal Tulsi Konwar explained the purpose of the programme and said that such initiatives play an important role in motivating students towards academic success and overall personality development. The event was anchored by teacher Manju Gharpholia Bora.

A key feature of the programme was the continuation of the school's tradition of instituting academic awards in memory of distinguished personalities, especially eminent women who have made notable contributions to society. Subject teacher Jinku Tamuliya delivered a keynote address, elaborating on the ideals and philosophy of Bishnu Prasad Rabha.

Retired teacher and noted poet Vijay Chandra Bora and Dr Ajaylal Barua, Chairman of the Nazira-Simaluguri Development Authority, attended as distinguished guests and offered guidance to students for their future growth and success.

Among the awardees, Nurjahan Begum and Aditi Keot received the Late Meena Budhagohain Memorial Academic Award, while Chadrika Akhtar Rahman emerged as a major achiever, receiving multiple honours, including the Dr Abharani Bora Memorial Academic Award and two rolling trophies for securing the highest marks in the Higher Secondary examination. The initiative was widely appreciated by attendees, who said it would inspire students to excel and serve society meaningfully.

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