Haflong Tourism Management Committee to Celebrate World Tourism Day with Showcase of Ethnic Food and Culture

Haflong: Haflong Tourism Management Committee will celebrate World Tourism Day by showcasing the different ethnic food items & culture of different communities residing in the greenest district of our great state Assam, this was informed by Swarup Kemprai, General Secretary, Haflong Tourism Management Committee in a press meet held at Boat house.

Kempari addressing the media said the committee has organized various competitions like photography, reel, videography related to tourists’ places and beauty and bounty of the district and for school student there will be various competitions including drawings etc. at Cultural Institute Hall on September 27. Kemprai went on to say that the management committee's primary goal is to establish a tourism-related environment in the district where both the hosts and the guests benefit. This way, the tourists depart with amazing memories and experiences, and they get to see the beauty of the various ethnic communities in Dima Hasao, while the locals benefit from their participation by growing their businesses.

General secretary Kempai appealed to the people for joining in the daylong celebration of World Tourism Day at Cultural Institute Hall which is an initiative of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council and patronized by the Chief Executive Member, Debolal Gorlosa.

Meanwhile the newly-appointed Chairman of Dima Hasao Tourism Joshrindao Phonglo declared the dates of three mega fests like Water Carnival to be held on October 26 and 27 at Umrangso, Jatinga Festival to be held on November 8 & 9 at permanent venue near Jatinga and Falcon Fest to be held on December 13 to 15 at Umrangso.

Talking to this correspondent chairman Phonglo of tourism department said that this initiative of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council under the leadership of CEM Debolal Gorlosa has gained tremendous response from tourists of various parts of the state as well as nation for such eventful festivals with the motive to preserve and promote natural beauty and bounty of Dima Hasao.

