Book in memory of social leader Nareswar Mahato unveiled in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Principal of DHSK College (Autonomous), Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, on October 19 unveiled a book in the memory of Late Nareswar Mahato at his residence. At the unveiling ceremony, Dr Saikia said that Mahato was an ideal person, a symbol of light from Timana, Lahowal, Dibrugarh district, who was deeply involved with the Kurmi Samaj since its inception.

The book, edited by Bhaben Mahato and Diganta Mahato, was inaugurated by Principal Dr Saikia in the presence of the president of the Dibrugarh District Kurmi Samaj, Harit Kurmi, while the meeting was anchored by Dibrugarh District Kurmi Samaj secretary Jagat Kurmi.

Dr Saikia said that Late Mahato was a social thinker with his eyes only on development, and possessed tremendous strength in his work. He also said that the book on the life of Nareswar Mahato was not just a collection of words on pages of paper but a living aspect, a guide, and a document of the heart and soul of human society.

“A leader may die, but his ideals will always shine in new forms among generations,” he said. “This is not a ceremony to unveil memorials, it is a journey of thoughts, philosophies, and dreams of ideal people in memory of a great soul,” Dr Saikia said.

Before the unveiling of the book, Principal Dr Saikia was welcomed with a phulam gamucha after which he proceeded to light a lamp and lay a wreath at the portrait of the Late Nareswar Mahato.

