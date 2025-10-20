Diwali spirit dampened in Dibrugarh amid mourning for Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Along with the rest of Assam, Dibrugarh is witnessing a damp Diwali spirit due to the sudden demise of iconic singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19.

Every year, buildings were adorned with decorative lights on Diwali eve, but this year, houses and business establishments have suspended the practice with no enthusiasm seen among the people and everybody in a mourning state. Sale of firecrackers has also been less compared to last year.

Fans and leaders paid tributes to Zubeen Garg on his one-month death anniversary by lighting candles and lamps in front of his posters and organized a programme for the Late singer.

“Every year during Diwali, the New Market area of Dibrugarh has been decorated with lights and firecracker stalls seen everywhere. But this year, only a few firecracker stalls have been seen. Everybody has been abstaining from bursting crackers,” said Surajit Das, a local resident. On the other hand, the sale of earthen lamps has increased this year, as Dibrugarh prepares for a low-key Diwali celebration.

