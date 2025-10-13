Book ‘Jibon Balukar Jilingani’ showcasing lives of Amguri’s senior citizens unveiled

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A book titled ‘Jibon Balukar Jilingani,’ written on the lives, works, and achievements of 180 senior citizens comprising educationists, farmers, small traders, entrepreneurs, housewives, and social and cultural activists of greater Amguri area, edited by Dr Anil Kumar Gogoi, was unveiled on Sunday. On this occasion, a meeting was held at Amguri Auniati Hem Chandra Dev HS School, chaired by Bimal Saikia, Working President, Amguri Jestha Nagarik Sanmilani (JNS). The book was unveiled by Dr Prakashjyoti Borthakur, Vice-Chancellor, Auniati University, Kaliapani, Jorhat. In his speech, he lauded the effort of Amguri JNS and stated that the people of the greater Amguri area would get history in this book. Dilip Kumar Saikia, Zonal Secretary of Jestha Nagarik Sanmilani of Assam and former Secretary of Sivasagar Zilla Jestha Nagarik Sanmilan, graced the meeting as distinguished guest and said that such a type of book was yet to be published anywhere in Assam and would inspire the upcoming generation to work devotedly for the development of the society. The meeting was inaugurated by Indra Kamal Phukan, Principal, Amguri Auniati Hem Chandra Dev HS School. Other dignitaries who attended the meeting were educationist Atul Chandra Borthakur, and Jogesh Kishore Phukan, educationist and President, Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha.

Also Read: First Dergaon Book Fair and Literary Festival 2025 begins with Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Also Watch: