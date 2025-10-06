Student community of Tezpur University rejects Vice-Chancellor’s clarification

TEZPUR: The student community of Tezpur University, via a press release, registered its objection to the clarification note issued by the Office of the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) regarding the events surrounding the tribute to Assam’s beloved cultural icon, Late Zubeen Garg.

The press release stated that while the administration claimed to have already clarified its position, the said note only added to the ongoing misinformation, contradictions, and attempts to mislead the public narrative. It said that instead of addressing the genuine concerns and emotions of the students, it trivialized them and painted an inaccurate picture of the events that transpired.

The student community of the university said that the Shraddhanjali on September 22 was forced upon administration by the sheer outrage and determination of students and that the administration should have acted on the immediate days after Zubeen Garg’s passing.

Replying to the clarification on ‘don’t make things funny’ remark, the press release stated that it was not merely a case of words being ‘taken out of context,’ but a moment where the student community’s collective concern and grief were belittled.

With regards to the university’s clarification on ‘spelling error in circular,’ the release claimed that no apology was made and labelled it an evidence of insensitivity and administrative rot. It also said that the error in the email id was blatant negligence followed by a panicked attempt at face-saving.

The student community stated that despite repeated requests from students and faculty members to postpone the Tezpur University Students’ Council (TUSC) Election, the administration coldly decided to proceed with the election on September 20, citing that the date had been ‘pre-decided.’ It said that by doing so, the administration chose to disregard the Chief Minister’s official order of State Mourning and the emotional state of its own community, as if no change could be made to the schedule.

It questioned how the university administration issued a press release even before holding any official condolence on campus, one that even attributed words to him which he never really spoke.

With regards to the non-response to the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA), the press note of the students’ community said that although the V-C had stated that he had not responded to TUTA on the grounds that it was not a recognized body, both TUTA and TUNTA (Tezpur University Non-Teaching Association) were duly recognized by the Board of Management of Tezpur University via Resolution No. B98/3/41.

The press release also claimed that while the V-C said that ‘every expenditure underwent due process and audit scrutiny,’ the university’s financial functioning under his tenure had been widely perceived as opaque and irregular.

In light of the recent clarification note issued by the Office of the V-C, the student community expressed its deep disappointment and firm rejection of the narrative presented therein. The student community said that it remained open to genuine dialogue, one rooted in transparency, empathy, and mutual respect but firmly rejected any attempt to dilute or manipulate the events that took place, stated a press release.

Also Read: Tezpur University VC Issues Clarification on the Controversy Over Zubeen Garg’s Demise

Also Watch: