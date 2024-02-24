Book named 'Chinta Bhabona' written by Bimal Borgohain released

DOOMDOOMA: Along with celebration of foundation day of ‘Keshab Baheti Surjyodoi Sishu Griha (KBSSG) situated at Gangabari, Makum, a book ‘Chinta Bhabona’ written by Bimal Borgohain and published by Pragya Media hype, Guwahati was released by noted writer, satirist Punya Saikia on Sunday. This is second book by Borgohain who has the distinction of receiving many literary awards right from his student days. His first book “Anubhabor Jolongaidi” - a collection of some thought provoking articles on current social issues - was published in August, 2019. Since then Borgohain is a regular contributor to different magazines and newspapers and has been able to find a niche for himself as a writer of repute.

Inaugurating the book, distinguished writer Punya Saikia said, “A writer has to give sufficient thoughts before writing a book. This finds reflection in his or her works. So books published this way ultimately go to enrich the Assamese literature.”

On the other hand, writer Borgohain in all his humility said that it was his desire to arouse curiosity and stimulation in the minds of the destitute and physically challenged students about books and develop the inclination in them for writings. So he chose this occasion here for inauguration of his second book as per advice of the secretary of the organisation Akhil Chandra Baruah. Significantly, Borgohain said that he would contribute a part of the sale proceeds of the book for maintainance of KBSSG and donated a cheque for rupees five thousand in the meeting.

