Book on history of ethnic groups of Assam released in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A book based on the ethnic groups of Assam, ‘Luitar Paror Buranji Kukh,’ was released by Dr Jahnobi Gogoi, retired Professor of History, Dibrugarh University, at a programme in Dibrugarh on Sunday. The book releasing programme was organized by Chintadoot Sahitya Chora at Dibrugarh Jatiya Vidyalaya.

The book, which took 30 years to finish, was written by Chowdang Nagen Kumar Baruah of Dibrugarh and has 1465 pages with detailed history of the ethnic groups of Assam. Chowdang Nagen Kumar Baruah (92 years), a retired teacher, wrote this book after intensive research on the ethnic groups of Assam. Speaking at the programme, Jahnobi Gogoi said, “The book will be beneficial for the people of Assam because it has covered the history, culture, and religions of all ethnic groups of Assam. The writer Chowdang Nagen Kumar Baruah took 30 long years to complete the book. For young researchers, the book will be handy.”

“It is not easy to write a book on the diverse ethnic groups of Assam. I appeal to everyone to read this book to know about the history of Assam,” Gogoi added.

‘Luitar Paror Buranji Kukh’ was released under the banner of Chintadoot Sahitya Chora. “When Chowdang Nagen Kumar Baruah was writing the book, we told him that the book will be released under the banner of Chintadoot Sahitya Chora. Today, I am happy that the book was finally released,” said Uttam Kumar Baruah, Secretary of Chintadoot Sahitya Chora.

Ikbal Ahmed, senior journalist and President of Chintadoot Sahitya Chora said, “The book will be helpful for the students of history and the people who want to know about the history and culture of the ethnic groups of Assam. Today, we are happy that the writer along with his family members was present for the book release programme.”

Dibrugarh University retired Professor Dr Pradip Gogoi, Advocate Prasanjit Goswami, and social worker Purnananda Bharali were also present among others.

Also Read: Tinsukia College to host book donation drive on September 4–5

Also Watch: