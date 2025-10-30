Book on Jawaharlal Nehru by Late Nandeswar Saikia released at Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In a public meeting convened by the Jamuguri Kabi Mancha, a book compiled by Nandeswar Saikia was released on Wednesday at a function held at the conference hall of Abhijatri Kala Kendra with Tarun Barua, President of Jamuguri Kabi Mancha, in the chair. Golok Hazarika fondly recalled Late Nandeswar Saikia’s invaluable contributions in the field of art-culture, literature, and to the society. The fourth edition of Nandeswar Saikia’s book ‘Jawaharlal Nehru’ was unveiled by Janardhan Bhuyan, former Principal of Jamuguri HSS. At the very outset of the meeting, an earthen lamp was lit up by Dr Haren Saikia, an eminent physician, and son of Late Nandeswar Saikia, and his family members in front of the portrait of cultural icon Zubeen Garg and Late Nandeswar Saikia. It was followed by a Borgeet performed by Joonmani Bora. Krishna Talukdar, Secretary of Jamuguri Kabi Mancha, explained the objectives of the meeting attended by distinguished personalities of the area. Notably, Dr Saikia has been observing the death anniversary of his deceased father in an exceptional way for the last 20 years.

Also Read: Youth writers’ conclave and book launch mark Assam Book Fair, Bongaigaon