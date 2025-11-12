Book on life of educationist Binod Hazarika released at Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: 'Pathikrit,' a book compiled on the life and contributions of Binod Hazarika, a retired Principal of Rangachakuwa HSS and a social activist, was released on Monday at a function held at his Salaguri residence here, with Bhaba Goswami, President of the Jamuguri branch of Axam Xahitya Xabha, in the chair on the auspicious occasion of the 88th birthday of Binod Hazarika. Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika attended the event as a distinguished guest. Addressing the session, MLA Hazarika traced the contributions of Binod Hazarika as an educationist and social-worker, and offered his best wishes for his future life.

Notably, Binod Hazarika who was superannuated as a Principal of Rangachakuwa HSS is actively involved in the social life of the greater Jamugurihat area. He is closely associated with Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee, Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj, Srimanta Sankardev Namdharma Samaj, and Senior Citizens’ Forum, among others. Dilip Kumar Bhattacharya unveiled the book compiled on the life and contribution of Binod Hazarika and edited by Basav Bhuyan, Secretary of the Jamuguri branch of Axam Xahitya Xabha. The programme was attended by Ganesh Pathak as a chief guest.

Also Read: Bhupen Hazarika Remembered at Jamugurihat on His 14th Death Anniversary