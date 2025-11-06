Bhupen Hazarika Remembered at Jamugurihat on His 14th Death Anniversary

Jamugurihat: The 14th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was observed at Jamugurihat on Wednesday with great respect and emotion under the initiative of the Naduar Sub-Divisional Administration. The programme, held with the support of MLA Padma Hazarika, brought together students, guardians, and people from different walks of life to honour the legendary “Sudhakantha,” the Bard of the Brahmaputra.
In a touching moment, more than a hundred participants joined hands and sang Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s well-known song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” (Humans are for Humanity). The song filled the air with harmony and reminded everyone of his timeless message of love, humanity, and equality.
Earlier, a memorial meeting was held at the Barechahariya Bhaona Cultural Project, where local artists and cultural groups performed some of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s well-known songs as a tribute to the musical legend.
Speakers at the event remembered Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s immense contribution to Assamese music, art, and society. They described him as a true visionary who gave voice to the emotions, dreams, and struggles of the common people. The event at Jamugurihat reflected the deep love and respect people continue to hold for Dr. Hazarika, whose songs still inspire generations toward peace, unity, and humanity.