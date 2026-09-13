OBITUARY: Bhadra Kanta Saikia

Bhadra Kanta Saikia, a retired employee of the PWD Department and a resident of Salaguri in Jamugurihat, breathed his last at his residence due to old-age-related ailments on Thursday night. He was 83. He was closely associated with the Jamuguri branch of Axam Xahitya Xabha, Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj, Salaguri Bohagi Mela, Jamuguri regional committee of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Seuni Batadraba Kalia Gosai Than, and Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee, among others. He was also the president of the Naduar Block Congress committee. Representatives of various organisations and individuals, including Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika, visited his Salaguri residence and paid homage before the last rites were performed on Friday. He leaves behind his wife, a son, and two daughters, besides other relatives. His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the area.

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