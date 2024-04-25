Book titled ‘Srimad Bhagavata- Jiban- Pariksha- Prasnuttar’ written by Kankana Medhi, released

Morigaon: A book titled ‘Srimad Bhagavata- Jiban- Pariksha- Prasnuttar’ written by an emerging talent, research student of Cotton University Kankana Medhi was formally inaugurated by noted writer Alakananda Dutta at Guwahati Press Club on Wednesday. The book is published by Siva Printers’ Publisher Guwahati). In the book inauguration programme, Dr Anjon Jyoti Choudhari, Dr Arup Kumar Hajorika, professor of Cotton University, Dr Utpal Nath, assistant professor of Mayong College spoke at length at the programme. Ratul Goswami, secretary of All Assam Primarily School Associations Bikas Goswami also attended the meeting.

