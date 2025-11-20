Books and documentary film by Mahen Saikia Released at Bordihingia Library

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At the premises of the Ghankanta Saikia–Tileshwari Saikia Memorial Rural Library located at Bordihingia village under Mohura mouza of Bokakhat sub-division in Kamargaon, two books and a documentary film by State Ideal Teacher Awardee, senior journalist and retired Principal of Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Mahen Saikia, were released.

The event was anchored by retired Principal of Kamargaon Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Jatin Kakoti. The first book, ‘Teacher and Value-Based Education,’ was released by Dr Gautam Kumar Saikia, Principal of Kamargaon College, while the second book, ‘Golaghat District and Tourism,’ was released by retired Principal of Kamargaon Higher Secondary School, Purna Kanta Baruah.

The documentary ‘Numaligarh and Tourism’ was released by the President of Assam State Journalists’ Association, Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa.

Distinguished guests present included President of Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Journalists’ Association Bubul Dutta, and senior journalist Nilu Acharjee.

In his speech, guest Bubul Dutta said that ‘Teacher and Value-Based Education’ should be included as a textbook in every school of Assam and appealed to the organizations and intellectual society present to raise this demand before the Education Department.

Librarian of Kamargaon College, Jiten Borah, suggested opening a website so that all information related to the Ghankanta Saikia–Tileshwari Saikia Rural Library becomes easily accessible.

With these two books, Mahen Saikia’s total published works have reached sixteen.

Sanjib Kumar Sharma, Organizing Secretary of the Central Committee of Assam Nationalist Youth–Student Council, attended the launch event as an invited guest.

Also Read: Assam: Poetry book by Manoj Barpujari translated to Korean released at Dibrugarh University