Bordumsa’s Violina Borah secures prestigious APSC scientific post

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In the quiet borderland villages of Pengaree-Bordumsa, where opportunity often feels distant and aspirations are shaped by geography as much as grit, Violina Borah has rewritten the script of what is possible.

Hailing from Kujupathar village in Tinsukia district, close to the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, Borah has earned selection to a coveted state government post through the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)-a rare achievement for a region better known for its remoteness than its representation in elite public services.

According to an official notification issued by the APSC on January 7, 2026, Borah has been recommended, in order of merit, for appointment as Scientific Officer (Toxicology Division) under the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam, Guwahati, against a reserved ST (Plain) category post. The interviews for the specialised positions were conducted by the Commission in the presence of subject experts deputed by the Government of Assam.

For Borah, the journey to this milestone has been anything but ordinary. Raised in a border-adjacent belt with limited access to advanced academic infrastructure, her success reflects years of perseverance, disciplined study, and quiet determination. She is the daughter of Pavitra Borah, an employee of the Indian Oil Corporation, and locals say her achievement carries the pride of an entire community.

The announcement of her selection has triggered spontaneous celebrations across the Pengaree-Bordumsa belt, with residents, educators, and youth groups hailing her as a role model for students from rural and border areas. Several socio-cultural organisations have announced plans to organise felicitation programmes in her honour, viewing her success as a powerful motivator for aspiring candidates.

Community leaders describe Borah's selection as more than an individual triumph-it is being seen as a symbolic breakthrough for a neglected region, affirming that talent from the margins can compete, and succeed, on merit-driven platforms. As she prepares to take on her new role in Assam's forensic services, Violina Borah carries with her not just a government appointment, but the hopes of a generation that now dares to believe that geography need not define destiny.

