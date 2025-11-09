Bornali Mohan wins Silver Award at National Teachers’ Science Conference 2025

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Bringing pride to Assam, Bornali Mohan of Dikom High School, Dibrugarh, won the Silver Award at the 1st National Teachers' Science Conference (NTSC-2025) held at N.H. Goel World School, Raipur.

Her innovative work integrating Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) with the CEMR model to enhance science learning and engagement, in line with NEP 2020, earned high praise. The project was guided by Dr. Jitu Ranjan Chetia, Department of Chemistry, Dibrugarh University. Organized by NOSTC, Prasansa Foundation, and SAC-ISRO, the event featured 157 teachers from 29 states.

Expressing gratitude, Bornali Mohan thanked her mentor Dr. Jitu Ranjan Chetia, Dr. Samiran Borah, Inspector of Schools, Dibrugarh, along with her family, well-wishers, and students for their guidance, encouragement, and continuous support.

